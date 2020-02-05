Stripper Bowl 2020 leaves broken and stranded dancers in Miami! (Cardi B explains)

The Stripper Bowl is an annual event organized by Cardi B and the quality control management of Migos, where $ 1,000,000 is thrown to the dancers. But this year, the event was a total disaster.

And many dancers say they were "bankrupt,quot; and "stranded,quot; after the chaos of the event.

The event took place on Monday night, one day after the Super Bowl in Miami and was sponsored by Quality Control CEO Pierre "Pee,quot; Thomas, and NFLer Edgerrin James.

During the Stripper Bowl, the club throws $ 1,000,000 in cash, which is for the dancers. And that adds to the money they get from the clientele. Then, dancers come from all over the country to participate in this event.

