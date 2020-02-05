Stripper Bowl 2020 leaves broken and stranded dancers in Miami! (Cardi B explains)

The Stripper Bowl is an annual event organized by Cardi B and the quality control management of Migos, where $ 1,000,000 is thrown to the dancers. But this year, the event was a total disaster.

And many dancers say they were "bankrupt,quot; and "stranded,quot; after the chaos of the event.

The event took place on Monday night, one day after the Super Bowl in Miami and was sponsored by Quality Control CEO Pierre "Pee,quot; Thomas, and NFLer Edgerrin James.

During the Stripper Bowl, the club throws $ 1,000,000 in cash, which is for the dancers. And that adds to the money they get from the clientele. Then, dancers come from all over the country to participate in this event.

But this year, things went away. First, the club promoters allegedly charged the dancers money, just so they can dance at the event.

The event started well, but when the money fell from the ceiling, things quickly got out of control.

In addition, the club seemed to have allowed too many dancers to enter the event, about 1,000. Then there was not enough money for everyone.

Cardi B explained why he didn't feel the need to tip the dancers at the event.

Then the chaos broke out. A woman was accused of allegedly trying to leave with a bag of money she didn't earn.

It turns out that some of the men decided to steal the money from the strippers too. A man admitted stealing the money that was thrown at the dancers.

After the night ended, some dancers tried to organize a protest at the disco. But security closed it quickly and physically threw the dancers off the premises.

Other dancers were upset, claiming they earned much less money than they would have on other nights.

And there are reports that many of the dancers didn't even earn enough money to buy a plane ticket home, so some are stuck in Miami.

Here is a video of the event: