Strike threat rises at BHP’s Cerro Colorado mine after union vote

SANTIAGO — A union at BHP’s Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile voted to reject the company’s latest contract offer, it said on Monday, paving the way for a potential strike at the small operation.

The union had last week called on its members to reject the contract offer, saying that BHP was using regulatory issues as an excuse to lowball workers with an inadequate proposal.

The strike option received 98% of the votes cast on Monday, the union said in a statement sent to Reuters.

“The rank and file of our union have spoken out rejecting the latest offer from the administration and, as of tomorrow, the union will proceed with the respective request for mandatory mediation,” the union said in a statement.