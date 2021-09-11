Strike threat lifted at BHP’s Cerro Colorado mine after contract deal

Article content

SANTIAGO — A union at Chile’s Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile has struck a collective contract deal with mine operators BHP after five days of government-led mediation, the company said on Saturday in a statement.

The agreement with Union No. 1 would be valid for 36 months and includes a series of improvements on the previous contract, BHP said.

“This collective agreement is very good news and reflects the collaborative spirit of the parties, which will allow us to continue more united than ever, to face the uncertain future of Cerro Colorado,” said the mine’s general manager, Alejandro Heilbron.