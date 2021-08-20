Streamlytics — The Data Partner That Works with Consumers

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetworkNewsAudio – Streamlytics announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Third-Party Cookies Are Toast, First-Party Data in Demand as Consumers Clamor for Privacy.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/gvyVp

The days of third-party cookies, which are little packets of data that allow websites and apps to remember information about users’ visits, are becoming relics among us, owing to privacy concerns and regulatory changes. Instead, brands now must learn to employ a first-party data strategy. First-party data is exactly like it sounds — information collected directly from customers by brands for analyzation to personalize experiences and drive new customers and sales.

Streamlytics , a privately held company, is a new type of data broker/partner that focuses on working with consumers with an emphasis on small and wide data, initially in the African-American demographic, comprised of almost 47 million people in the United States and one of the largest diasporas in the country. The company’s value is undergirded by patent pending technology that unifies disparate data, an innovation in first-party data.

About Streamlytics

Streamlytics provides ethical, people-powered data from today’s fastest-growing communities across the United States spanning millions of data points. Streamlytics unlocks the power of actual usage data, reflective of how people create data today — across all types of platforms simultaneously, not by rigid panels or unethical tracking.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Streamlytics.co .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Streamlytics are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/Stream

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com