Streamlytics Enters Next-Gen World of ‘Small and Wide’ Data

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Streamlytics today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Third-Party Cookies Are Toast, First-Party Data in Demand as Consumers Clamor for Privacy,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/gvyVp

The concept of “big data” has been around for decades but only took on its current form in the 21st century with computers running 24/7/365 processing mounds of user data to better understand and predict trends. However, consumers have grown tired of their harvested data exploitation, and winds of change are blowing in new modalities that cater to security and privacy.

Nothing is more representative of the ongoing shift than Apple’s recent operating system changes that feature one of the world’s few welcomed pop-ups: one that asks if it’s okay to track your activity. Welcome to the age of “small and wide” data. Companies are already looking to next-generation technology to meet this new demand, including that of Streamlytics , which doesn’t use cookies or tracking in its human-led data.

About Streamlytics

Streamlytics provides ethical, people-powered data from today’s fastest-growing communities across the United States spanning millions of data points. Streamlytics unlocks the power of actual usage data, reflective of how people create data today — across all types of platforms simultaneously, not by rigid panels or unethical tracking.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Streamlytics.co .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Streamlytics are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/Stream

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com