Streaming’s Rise Continues as Amazon Brings Prime Video Channels to Australia

Source: Pixabay

Trends tend to come and go in both the entertainment and technology worlds, but every now and then something comes along that has real staying power.

Interestingly, one concept that certainly looks set to be around for the long run has brought those two worlds together. Streaming technology has experienced major growth over recent years and is now key to how many of us relax and unwind.

Part of life

Streaming has become part of life across a range of domains. For example, many music streaming services are proving popular all over the world as people use them to access their favorite tracks and albums.

In addition, the Google Stadia website explains how it can stream games to a range of devices including laptops, phones, and TVs. Streaming has also found a home in some more surprising areas of the entertainment world, including online casinos. Live casino gaming has embraced streaming, as it generally revolves around dealers hosting real-life action through a video link. As this page highlights, such games have become a key issue for almost all online NZ casinos. The site explains how live casinos can offer plenty of variety, while the games are also available to play on mobile devices. It adds that brands like Party Casino and Royal Panda are among the best live casinos in New Zealand.

Of course, one of the biggest impacts that streaming has had on our lives is through movie and TV services. Now, reports have revealed how Australia looks set to benefit from some new streaming elements.



Source: Pixabay

Fresh content

Variety recently highlighted that Amazon has introduced a batch of Prime Video Channels for its members in Australia.

The move means that users will be able to add 12 different channels to their subscription, including content from the likes of Paramount Plus, AMC+, and MGM. The website adds that the Prime Video Channels concept is already available in many other countries including the UK, Austria, and India.

So, what kind of content can people expect to see through such services? The Hollywood Reporter looked at the launch of AMC+ and highlighted some of the original shows that will be on offer. They include The Beast Must Die featuring Jared Harris, alongside upcoming shows like Firebite starring Yael Stone and Rob Collins. It added that further shows would be rolled out across the service in the near future, including the likes of Mad Men, Portlandia, and The Son.

Creating new possibilities

Movie and TV streaming has really come to the fore in recent years and developments like this seem to highlight the trend. Streaming has opened up a whole range of possibilities in terms of how we access entertainment, putting vast libraries of shows and other content at our fingertips.

These fresh developments are intriguing and it will be interesting to see just what comes next in the world of streaming across the months and years ahead.