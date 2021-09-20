Stratis Joins ‘APPG Blockchain’ to Help Guide UK Blockchain Policy By DailyCoin

Stratis Joins ‘APPG Blockchain’ to Help Guide UK Blockchain Policy



Stratis has joined the UK’s All Party Parliamentary Group on Blockchain (APPG Blockchain) to contribute its knowledge and experience of deploying blockchain for innovative use-cases. APPG Blockchain includes organisations like Capita, the IOTA Foundation, SAP and the British Standards Institute (BSI) who collaborate with an array of experts in public evidence-forums to provide tangible recommendations to policy-makers working on the UK’s approach to blockchain.

As one of the UK’s most prominanent blockchain projects the Stratis team will contribute its knowledge and experience from serving enterprise and open-source blockchain use cases.

The APPG on Blockchain is currently focused on furthering undersetaning of ‘Blockchain-as-a-Service’ and the opportunities it presents for UK organisations. As the world’s most developed BaaS provider Stratis will share examples of early use cases for its BaaS platform as well as help to inform recommendations on how the UK can make it easier for organisations to benefit from the collaborative and efficient approach that BaaS enables.

Other specific areas of focus are Decentralised Finance (DeFi) where Stratis will contribute its understanding from building interoperability between the Stratis blockchain and , as well as the role of Decentralised Exchanges, ahead of the release of ‘Opdex’, the first DEX native to the Stratis blockchain. This workstream is expected to help UK financial services firms to engage with and benefit from the DeFi revolution.

Also on the group’s agenda for 2022 are stablecoins and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC). Stratis recently announced the world’s first Sterling backed stablecoin, known as GBPT, to support digitally issued equities and debt instruments. With GBPT any natively digital securities will be able to yield dividends or income more efficiently using digital currency.

Professor Birgitte Andersen, CEO, Big Innovation Group and Secretariat APPG on Blockchain said:

“Adding Stratis, one of the UK’s most established and innovative blockchain platforms, brings additional real-world experience to the APPG on Blockchain. Blockchain technology is transforming many areas of business, fiance, public services and our lives and the UK has a real opportunity to take a leadership role that supports economic value creation, high skilled jobs and a fairer society.”

Chris Trew, Founder & CEO, Stratis commented:

“Collaboration is central to the original vision of blockchain and we’re pleased to be working with UK policy-makers and enterprises to help all stakeholders in the UK benefit from the transition to blockchain. Since leaving the European Union the UK has the autonomy to chart its own course on blockchain, it’s a huge opportunity to position the nation for the next big technology transformation.”

