Story containing dated news about EU update on J&J COVID-19 vaccine withdrawn

Article content

The Nov. 11 story headlined “EU lists

rare spinal condition as side-effect of J&J COVID-19 shot” is

withdrawn. The story was based on a European Medicines Agency

statement https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/covid-19-vaccine-safety-update/covid-19-vaccine-safety-update-covid-19-vaccine-janssen-6-october-2021_en.pdf

from Oct. 6 and was issued inadvertently. The UPDATE 1 and

first version of the story are both withdrawn. There will be no

substitute story.

STORY_NUMBER: L4N2S22S9

STORY_DATE: 11/11/2021

STORY_TIME: 1539 GMT