Storm Nicholas expected to make landfall on Monday night- NHC By Reuters

© Reuters. A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico September 12, 2021. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) – Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to make landfall along the central Texas coast later Monday night, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Nicholas is located about 85 miles (140 km) south-southwest of Matagorda, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Some additional strengthening is forecast this afternoon and evening, and Nicholas could be near hurricane strength when it reaches the central Texas coast.”

