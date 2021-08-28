Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Energy companies on Saturday had cut 91% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil production, or 1.65 million barrels, as Hurricane Ida churned through offshore oilfields, according to regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

They also curtailed 1.89 billion cubic feet of natural gas production, or 85% of their output, according to a BSEE tally of reports from offshore producers. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)