Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise as Traders Mull Recovery: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Most Asian stocks rose along with U.S. equity futures Thursday as traders weighed the economic recovery from the pandemic and the prospect of tighter monetary policy to tackle inflationary pressures. Equities advanced in Japan and South Korea but fluctuated in China, where data showed the highest factory-gate inflation in almost 26 years. U.S. and European futures pushed higher after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperforming the S&P 500.

Longer term Treasury yields increased, paring an overnight rally. The 10-year yield remained below 1.60%. A report showed U.S. inflation held above 5%, while the latest Fed minutes signaled a tapering of bond purchases from mid-November or mid-December. Crude oil stabilized above $80 a barrel and gold dipped from the highest in nearly a month. Singapore's dollar rose after the central bank unexpectedly tightened monetary policy settings. Investors continue to evaluate the resilience of the reopening from the pandemic to supply chain disruptions, a jump in energy prices and the prospect of reduced central bank support. In the earnings season so far, executives at S&P 500 companies mentioned the phrase "supply chain" about 3,000 times on investor calls as of Tuesday — far higher than last year's then-record figure.

The current environment "still favors equities in the medium term although less so than before," Virginia Martin Heriz, a portfolio manager in the macro strategies team at J.P.Morgan Asset Management, said in a seminar. While there may be a "soft" slowdown in the U.S. and Europe, "this is not stagflation that we are talking about because we are still growing well above trend." Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers castigated U.S. monetary policy makers for paying too much attention to social issues and not enough to the biggest risk to inflation since the 1970s. The Biden administration is trying to relieve supply-chain bottlenecks ahead of the Christmas shopping season, but officials acknowledge their options are limited.