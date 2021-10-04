Stocks to Drop as Commodities Fan Inflation Fears: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks look set to fall Tuesday after technology shares led a U.S. slide amid concern that surging prices for raw materials risk fanning inflation and sapping economic momentum. A commodity index hit a record high.

Equity futures fell in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 declined to the lowest since July and the Nasdaq 100 shed more than 2%, dragged down by megacap tech firms like Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. The energy sector was among the few to climb in the U.S. session.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed back toward 1.5% and the dollar dropped. Oil in New York reached the highest since 2014 following OPEC+’s decision to maintain a gradual supply hike even as a natural-gas crisis boosts crude demand. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index soared to an all-time high.

China’s indebted property sector continues to vex traders. Fantasia Holdings Group Co. didn’t repay a $205.7 million bond that was due Monday, adding to the strains of the nation’s heavily leveraged property firms following industry giant China Evergrande Group’s debt woes. Chinese markets are shut until Friday for the Golden Week holidays.

Global stocks have dropped more than 5% from a record high in early September, hurt by a looming reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus, spiraling energy costs and the possibility of slower growth in China due to Beijing’s property-sector crackdown. U.S lawmakers are also continuing their brinkmanship over the nation’s debt ceiling, with President Joe Biden warning that the government is at risk of breaching the legal limit this month.

“We probably still have another week or two of volatility ahead of us,” Sebastien Galy, a strategist at Nordea Investment Funds, wrote in a note, adding that a “series of shocks” have assailed the narratives that had pushed equities higher.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin was around $49,000, making a push back toward $50,000 for the first time since El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender at the start of September.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision TuesdayRate decision in New Zealand on WednesdayReserve Bank of India monetary policy decision on FridayThe U.S. Labor Department releases unemployment and job creation data FridayAnnual Nobel announcements start on Monday, with the Peace Prize being awarded on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.3%The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2%Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.5%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures lost 0.9%Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.1% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 110.92 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4506 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro rose was at $1.1618

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.48%Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell one basis point to 1.48%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $77.62 a barrelGold was at $1,769.71 an ounce

