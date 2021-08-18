Stocks snap losing streak but economic worries remain

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Emerging market stocks snapped a five-session losing streak to climb 0.4% on Wednesday, thanks to gains in Asia, but worries about slowing economic growth remained. Stocks in Russia retreated 0.6% from record highs, while those in Poland and Saudi Arabia lost 0.7% and 0.1% respectively. Stocks in Romania and Turkey eked out small gains. MSCI’s China-heavy index of EM shares rose as mainland China shares rose more than 1% to lead gains in Asia . The EM index had lost 3.5% over the previous five sessions as concerns about Beijing’s crackdown on businesses, and worries about global growth because of to the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, knocked sentiment.

Article content “The global economy continues to face a softening of demand coupled with inflationary pressure,” Citi Research strategists said. Analysts at Singapore’s DBS Group warn that China’s stock market consolidation amid ongoing regulator crackdown will weigh on spending power through the negative wealth effect. Chinese internet company Baidu Inc tapped into debt markets with a two-tranche, U.S. dollar sustainability bond, in a deal that could test global investor appetite for China tech assets amid the regulatory scrutiny. Despite the dollar broadly clinging to Tuesday’s gains, EM currencies enjoyed a moment of reprieve from their declines this week, with Russia’s rouble and Mexico’s peso gaining around 0.3% each, following gains for most Asian currencies.