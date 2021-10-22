Stocks Rise, Dollar Dips Amid Evergrande Report: Markets Wrap

Article content (Bloomberg) — Most Asian stocks rose Friday and the dollar slipped as a report that developer China Evergrande Group pulled back from the brink of default aided sentiment. MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific equities edged up amid a rally in Chinese property shares. Local media said Evergrande paid a dollar-bond coupon before a weekend deadline. Chinese junk bonds and the Australian dollar climbed. The report eased concerns about possible contagion from any default by the firm.

Article content The S&P 500 edged up to a record overnight but the mood soured after the cash session when Snap Inc. — owner of the Snapchat app — tumbled on a tempered earnings outlook, hurting other technology shares in late trading. Nasdaq 100 futures retreated, S&P 500 contracts were little changed and European ones advanced. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell below 1.70% but remains higher for the week. The Federal Reserve is nearing a reduction in bond purchases and traders are ramping up bets on rate hikes to quell price pressures. Market-implied expectations for inflation have hit multiyear highs. Global stocks are set for a third weekly advance, helped by the ongoing global recovery from the health crisis. The rally is being shadowed by the prospect of a faster-than-expected tightening of monetary policy to curb inflation, which is being stoked by an energy crunch and creaking supply chains.

Article content “The U.S. economy is still on solid footing, but now inflation remains the biggest threat,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note, adding investors are waiting for more earnings reports as well as the final shape of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Biden said he doesn’t think there are enough Democratic votes to raise tax rates in a deal on that agenda, but that he believes he’ll reach an agreement on the overall legislative package. A White House official said Biden was referring only to corporate tax rate increases. In Australia, the central bank bought A$1 billion ($746 million) of April 2024 bonds to defend its yield target. The yield fell toward the 0.1% goal. Snap’s outlook included a warning that global supply-chain issues are weighing on advertising spending. Shares in other tech firms exposed to digital advertising, like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc., weakened in late trading.

Article content Elsewhere, crude oil was lower, and Bitcoin steadied after slipping back from its recent record. For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog. Events to watch this week: Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in policy panel discussion, Friday Some of the main moves in markets: Stocks S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 1:58 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%Japan’s Topix index was steadyAustralia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was flatSouth Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.1%China’s Shanghai Composite index added 0.1%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index increased 0.4% Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%The euro was at $1.1626The Japanese yen was at 114.05 per dollar, down 0.1%The offshore yuan was at 6.3952 per dollar Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 1.68%Australia’s 10-year bond yield was two basis points higher at 1.81% Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.15 a barrel, down 0.4%Gold was at $1,786.63 an ounce, up 0.1% ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

