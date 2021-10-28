Stocks Plunge in India on RBI Plan to Drain Cash, Morgan Stanley Downgrade

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Indian stocks slumped on concerns that a central bank plan to drain cash may temper liquidity-led gains in the market, and as Morgan Stanley downgraded the nation’s equities.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 2%, set for its biggest loss since April 12, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index dipped by the same magnitude. ICICI Bank was the biggest drag on both measures, losing more than 4%. The expiry of monthly derivative contracts today may also be contributing to losses.

The Reserve Bank of India plans to pull liquidity from the banking system for longer periods, a step that appears to be aimed at containing the availability of cash. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, downgraded Indian stocks, following a similar move by Nomura earlier this week.