Stocks halt gains, FX buoyed by rate hike hopes

bucked the trend and were up 0.18%.

Budapest’s stocks were 0.18% lower while Prague

10-day run of gains came to a halt following a surprise slowdown

Equities in the region tracked peers in Europe, where a

spread of the coronavirus.

were concerned about slower economic growth in China and the

Monday, halting record-setting gains from last week as investors

The Hungarian forint firmed 0.28% to a five-week

high of 351.70 per euro, breaking the strong resistance level at

352.30 that stopped its strengthening last week.

After this level is broken, the road is open for the

currency to strengthen as far as 350, brokerage Equilor wrote.

The forint has recently been supported by the rate hike

cycle that the central bank started in June in order to fight

inflation.

Rate hikes and expectations of further policy tightening are

also buoying the Czech crown.

A larger-than-expected inflation spike reported last week

raised chances the central bank may opt for a bigger-than-usual

rate increase after two consecutive 25-basis-point hikes.

Czech producer prices accelerated again in July, with the