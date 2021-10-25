Stocks gain as upbeat Wall St earnings lift outlook

Article content NEW YORK — Global stocks rose and Treasury yields dipped on Monday with major Wall Street benchmarks hitting fresh records, buoyed by a robust start to the U.S. corporate earnings season and an improving economic outlook. A large proportion of S&P 500 companies are due to report results this week, including technology heavyweights Facebook , Apple Inc, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, which have been the drivers of the market rally this year. The Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Monday as traders looked ahead to earnings reports.

"The number one thing is that earnings are better-than-expected and what's more interesting is that as we approach the end of year, we're going to see forward guidance being lifted, which would make the market multiple more reasonable," said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital in New York. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, rose 0.28%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.07%. In choppy trading on Monday, U.S. Treasury yields were lower as uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve would raise rates to curb rising inflation weighed on market sentiment. The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield fell to 1.6325% . Last week, the 10-year yield hit 1.705%, the highest since mid-May.