Stocks, FX rattled by weak Chinese data, inflation jitters

Article content Emerging market stocks and currencies fell on Monday as data showing slower-than-expected Chinese economic growth dented sentiment, while investors also fretted over rising inflation pushing up interest rates in the developed world. MSCI’s index of emerging market (EM) currencies fell 0.1%, as U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar rose, making risk-driven assets appear less attractive. Recent gains in oil prices on hopes of recovering demand, fed further into inflation concerns.

Article content In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), South Africa’s rand and Russia’s rouble shed 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, while Turkey’s lira hit a record low for a seventh consecutive session, at 9.2932 to the dollar. MSCI’s EM stock index fell 0.3%, with Hong Kong and Chinese stocks weighing the most after data showed the mainland economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year during the third quarter. China is a major trade destination for emerging markets, which is why an energy crunch in the country, coupled with a burgeoning debt crisis in its real estate sector, has hurt sentiment in recent weeks. Most stock indexes in EMEA also fell, with Russian stocks 0.8% off recent record highs. “There are two key downside risks to China’s economic growth… One is a more pronounced deceleration in real estate investment, and the other is disruptions from electricity shortage,” analysts at Credit Suisse wrote in a note.