Stocks, FX gain on relief over China Evergrande woes

Article content Most emerging market stocks and currencies rose on Friday, after a report said that debt-ridden developer China Evergrande Group had made some headway in interest payments, while Russia’s rouble rose ahead of an interest rate decision. However, most EM assets were also set for mild weekly gains amid growing expectations that central banks would act to stave off rising inflation. MSCI’s index of EM stocks rose 0.2%, while currencies added 0.1%. Shares of China Evergrande rose 4.7%, with dollar-denominated bonds of property developers rallying after Reuters reported that the embattled real estate firm had supplied funds to pay interest on a U.S. dollar bond.

Article content The news helped clear some fears of an imminent default in China’s massive property sector, which investors fear could spill over to debt markets across the globe. Analysts speculated whether the bond payment was merely delaying an inevitable default. The Chinese yuan gained slightly on the news. Russia’s rouble rose 0.2% to around three-month highs against the dollar, as markets expected the central bank to raise rates from 6.75%. Rising inflation is expected to force the bank’s hand, although analysts were split over a 25 basis point (bp) or 50 bp hike, given that bank has already raised rates sharply this year. “Even though consumer price index inflation is running above the central bank’s forecast for this year, it does not necessarily jeopardize the achievement of its 4.0% target next year,” Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note.