Stocks, FX gain on improving sentiment, Turkish lira at new low

Article content Emerging market stocks hit a near three-week high on Friday tracking strong overnight cues from Wall Street, while most currencies rose and were headed for weekly gains as risk appetite appeared to have improved. But Turkey’s lira lagged its peers, sinking 0.6% to a record low of 9.2252 to the dollar, as recent government interference in the central bank saw investors questioning the bank’s independence. Analysts are now expecting a possible interest rate cut when the Turkish central bank meets next week, despite inflation surging to nearly 20% this year. The lira was the worst performing emerging market (EM) currency this week.

Article content “There is a good chance the monetary policy committee will cut the policy rate further – perhaps by another 100bps to 17.00% – in the remainder of this year because of the continuing political influence on monetary policy,” Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note. Broader EMs fared far better, with the stock index up 1%, tracking strong gains in Wall Street after a batch of strong quarterly earnings. EM stocks were also set to add 1.8% this week, their best gain since early-September, as sentiment appeared to have improved after bruising losses in recent sessions. Bank of America data showed EM debt and equities had their largest outflow of funds in 10 weeks, in the week to Wednesday. “It seems that with equities already correcting decently lower, investors may have jumped back into the action due to fear of missing out,” Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group, wrote in a note.