Stocks, Futures Gain; Oil Rises on Tight Supply: Markets Wrap

Article content (Bloomberg) — Asian stocks and U.S. futures climbed Monday as energy companies advanced with oil, offsetting concerns about risks from China. The dollar dipped. Shares had modest gains in Japan, where the ruling coalition chooses a new leader this week who will probably be the next prime minister. Stocks in Hong Kong and Australia also rose, while U.S. futures advanced. The S&P 500 edged up on Friday to eke out a weekly gain. Commodities rallied. West Texas Intermediate topped $75 a barrel after a run of five weekly gains, while Brent hit the highest level since October 2018 on signs that the crude market is tightening because of a global energy crunch. Ten-year Treasury yields broke through the top of a range that’s held since mid-July, surpassing 1.40% after hawkish messages last week from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Bitcoin was stable around $43,000. Digital currencies plunged Friday as China intensified its push to rein in crypto speculation and mining, but recovered much of the drop over the weekend. While global equities notched their first weekly advance in three as traders shrugged off concerns over a Federal Reserve pullback in stimulus and contagion risks from China Evergrande Group, roadblocks remain. Investors are shifting their attention to risks from China where a looming energy crisis is brewing and worries about Evergrande simmer. The impact of higher bond yields on equity prices is also coming into focus. “We seem to have gotten past the Fed tapering concerns,” Steve Brice, Standard Chartered Wealth Management chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg Television. “Clearly what’s going on in the Chinese economy is getting much more attention globally. Undoubtedly we will see a slowdown in the economy as we move into next year. The question now is to what extent that’s going to happen and the knock-on implications for global growth.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Amid Evergrande developments, China’s housing regulator has stepped up oversight of the embattled developer’s bank accounts to ensure funds are used to complete housing projects and not diverted to pay creditors. Meanwhile, the developer’s electric-car unit will not proceed with a proposed issue of yuan-denominated shares. The euro was steady as the German election failed to produce a clear winner, raising investor concerns of a prolonged decision on the leadership of Europe’s biggest economy. Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats inched ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives. Meanwhile in the U.S., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged to pass a $550 billion infrastructure bill this week. Here are some events to watch this week:

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Yellen to testify at a Senate Banking Committee hearing TuesdayEuropean Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks TuesdayJapan’s ruling party votes to elect leader, WednesdayCentral bank chiefs Andrew Bailey (BOE), Haruhiko Kuroda (BOJ), Christine Lagarde (ECB) and Jerome Powell (Fed) participate in an ECB Forum panel, WednesdayHouse Financial Services Committee hearing on the Fed, Treasury’s pandemic response, ThursdayChina Caixin manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, ThursdayU.S. manufacturing PMI, Friday For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog. Some of the main moves in markets: Stocks S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 10:52 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changedTopix index rose 0.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.9%Kospi index rose 0.6%Hang Seng Index rose 1.2%Shanghai Composite Index was little changed Currencies The Japanese yen was at 110.72 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4611 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2%The euro traded at $1.1722 Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.45%Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell about one basis point to 1.40% Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $75.20 a barrelGold was at $1,751.16 an ounce ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.