Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Stocks fluctuated, with Friday’s options expiration contributing to heightened market swings. Treasuries and the dollar rose. The S&P 500 swung between gains and losses on Thursday, with technology outperforming energy, industrial and financial shares. The Cboe Volatility Index was on track for its biggest weekly surge since January. Metals prices slumped as part of a broader commodity selloff that extended to agriculture, oil and natural gas. Equities struggled to sustain gains after hitting another all-time high earlier in the week. Investors are bracing for the withdrawal of unprecedented liquidity as the developed world looks to mass vaccinations to keep the recovery on track. However, the persistent spread of coronavirus and slowing China growth raise questions about whether the global economy can absorb the winding down of stimulus. That’s pushing traders to buy protection against stock swings.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “This week’s options expiration is likely amplifying the volatility,” wrote Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter. “This market remains complacent and vulnerable to ‘air pockets.’” Nvidia Corp., the largest U.S. chipmaker by market value, rallied after reporting a surge in earnings and giving predictions that exceeded even rosy Wall Street estimates. Robinhood Markets Inc. sank after warning cryptocurrency-driven trading that fueled quarterly revenue may quickly fade. Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. endured another day of selling after officials unleashed a fresh round of proposed regulations. Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. each tumbled more than 6%.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For more market analysis read our MLIV blog. Some of the main moves in markets: Stocks The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 2:13 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%The MSCI World index fell 0.9% Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1677The British pound fell 0.8% to $1.3645The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.80 per dollar Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.24%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.49%Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.54% Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.2% to $63.39 a barrelGold futures fell 0.2% to $1,781.40 an ounce ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.