Stocks flat, still set for best week since February; Rouble up on oil jump

Article content Emerging market stocks were flat on Friday in cautious trading ahead of a much awaited speech from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell at an annual conference, still eyeing their best week since February, while Russia’s rouble rose on higher oil prices. Investors have been following the virtual Jackson Hole symposium which began late on Thursday, but most of the attention will be on Powell’s speech at 1400 GMT (10 a.m. ET), where he is expected to hint at whether the U.S. central bank will indeed scale back on its massive pandemic-era stimulus.

Article content Emerging market currencies have had a decent week of gains on the back of a weakening dollar, which suggests most traders have already scaled back their expectations of the Fed making any changes to its ultra-loose monetary policy. “The reason is likely to be the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the Delta variant,” Thu Lan Nguyen, FX and emerging markets analyst said. “Why should Powell of all things today announce something, if the next monetary policy meeting is taking place only in about a month? And before that, important data such as the U.S. labor market report and consumer price data for August are yet to be published.” The MSCI’s index for developing world currencies is up 0.7% for the week, set for its best performance in three months, while its stocks counterpart is up almost 4% for the week as it eyes its biggest weekly gain in nearly seven months.