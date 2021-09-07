Business Stocks, commodities and crypto flatline as Goldman downgrades growth outlook Matilda Colman September 7, 2021 1 min readU.S. futures have been trading sideways throughout the morning. Read More Continue ReadingPrevious: Merkel implores Germans to back Laschet at election to succeed herNext: BTC price further crushes resistance, nears $53K on El Salvador ‘Bitcoin Day’ By CointelegraphLeave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Related Stories BTC price further crushes resistance, nears $53K on El Salvador ‘Bitcoin Day’ By Cointelegraph 1 min read Business BTC price further crushes resistance, nears $53K on El Salvador ‘Bitcoin Day’ By Cointelegraph September 7, 2021 Merkel implores Germans to back Laschet at election to succeed her 2 min read Business Merkel implores Germans to back Laschet at election to succeed her September 7, 2021 Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile US stake in SoftBank swap deal 5 min read Business Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile US stake in SoftBank swap deal September 7, 2021