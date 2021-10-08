Home Business Stockbroker platform Public.com adds crypto trading feature By Cointelegraph

Stockbroker platform Public.com adds crypto trading feature

Matilda Colman
Public.com, a neo-brokerage outfit based in New York has announced the launch of crypto trading services for its customers.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Public revealed that users will be able to trade and store cryptocurrencies on the same app they use to manage their stock portfolios.