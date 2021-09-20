Stock sell-off tanks Bitcoin price, but traders expect a bounce near $42K By Cointelegraph

The cryptocurrency market faced a fresh round of selling on Sept. 20 as global financial markets fell under pressure thanks to fears surrounding the potential default of Evergrande Group, a China-based real estate company whose collapse could send ripples across equities markets.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the early morning sell-off in (BTC) intensified into midday as the price dropped to a low of $42,493 before bulls managed to bid it back above $43,500.
