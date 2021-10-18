Stock indexes near flat after China growth data, 5-year U.S. yields rise

Article content NEW YORK — Equity indexes across the globe were near flat on Monday as data showed slower-than-expected growth in China’s economy last quarter, while five-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since early 2020. The U.S. dollar index edged higher along with the rise in yields amid investor expectations the Federal Reserve will need to increase interest rates sooner than previously expected to quell rising price pressures. Some market watchers say the U.S. central bank will need to move as inflation looks unlikely to fade anytime soon.

Article content “Global bond markets are finally waking up to the risks that inflation isn’t as transitory as most central banks insist,” Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a report. In the U.S. Treasury market, yields on five-year bonds rose as high as 1.193%, their highest since February 2020, extending a two-week rising streak. At the same time, yields on 30-year U.S. bonds were only slightly higher, flattening the gap between five-year and 30-year debt to its narrowest since early 2020. Adding to global inflation worries, data on Monday showed New Zealand’s consumer price index rose 2.2% in the third quarter, its biggest increase in over a decade, causing the local dollar to jump as much as 0.5% before changing course.