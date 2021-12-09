Stevie J Reportedly Requested Spousal Support Payments From Faith Evans In Divorce Filing

Whew! We aren’t too sure what’s going on with Stevie J and Faith Evans at the moment, Roomies. The last we heard, Stevie and Faith were going through a riff in their relationship after footage of a verbal altercation between them surfaced online and Stevie issued his wife a public apology.

New reports, however, reveal Stevie J was looking to snag some coins when he filed for divorce. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Stevie asked a court to order Faith to pay spousal support as they end their union.

The documents state Stevie and Faith have been operated since October 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Since the couple does not have any children, spousal support is the only option for monetary support.

Stevie filled out the portion of the divorce paperwork requesting monthly payments from Faith, and asked that the court not allow Faith to collect any monetary payments from him.

As we previously reported, Stevie J filed for divorce from Faith Evans in early November. One week later, a video of the two engaging in a heated argument went viral, and Stevie sent Faith a public apology on the ‘gram.

“I’d like to make this video for my wife. A video was released last week that showed me like talking crazy to my wife, publicly humiliate my wife,” Stevie said in a video. “I’d like to apologize and say sorry that I even allowed someone to come into my home and steal a computer and be able to do that to us.”

At this point, its unclear whether or not divorce is still on the table for the Jordans, but we’ll keep y’all posted!

