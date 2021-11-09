Stevie J Files For Divorce From Faith Evans 

It looks like Stevie J is calling it a wrap when it comes to his marriage with Faith Evans.

According to TMZ, documents show that Stevie filed divorce documents on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas back in 2018. At the moment, it is not clear if there is a prenup or what led to the split.

Last year, Faith was arrested for domestic violence for allegedly attacking Stevie. Nonetheless, they still seemed united after the incident. As previously reported, Faith and Stevie reportedly got into an argument at their Los Angeles home, and things allegedly got physical. When authorities arrived, they noticed visible marks and scratches on Stevie’s face.

Following the incident, Stevie said to us in an exclusive statement, “That’s my wife and I love her! I’m not going anywhere!”

Stevie’s recent filing has a few folks puzzled because just last week, Faith took to Instagram to wish him a Happy Birthday, as he celebrated turning 50.

In her post, Faith said, “Happy & blessed birthday Mr. J! Hurry up, so we can turn up!”

Both Stevie and Faith have not publicly addressed the divorce filing.

The now-former couple share no children, they both have children from previous relationships. This will be Faith’s second divorce, and Stevie’s first.

