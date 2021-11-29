Stevie J Apologizes To Faith Evans For Viral Video Of An Argument

Just a day before Thanksgiving, Stevie J is asking his wife Faith Evans for forgiveness. The longtime producer took to Instagram to apologize for his behavior in a leaked video showing an argument between the couple.

“I’d like to make this video for my wife. A video was released last week that showed me like talking crazy to my wife, publicly humiliate my wife,” Stevie said in the opening of the video.

As you may recall, a video obtained by Tasha K displayed the couple in a not-so-great light. In the clip, Faith repeatedly asked Stevie to leave her alone while expressing that she hates him. In exchange, Stevie used profanity against his wife as he recorded their heated interaction. He even alleged that Faith engaged in sexual acts with someone in their home, thus cheating on their marriage. At one point, Faith lays in bed but Stevie follows her, still recording as he uses cuss words including b***h.

Days before the video was released, the couple posted footage doing flips at the beach. Two weeks prior, Stevie J filed for divorce for unclear reasons. Then, one day before a family-oriented holiday, Stevie spoke his piece, seemingly hoping to inspire a forgiving mood in his wife.

“I’d like to apologize and say sorry that I even allowed someone to come into my home and steal a computer and be able to do that to us,” Stevie said, alluding to how the video got out.

“You’re an amazing person,” Stevie continued. “I’d like to apologize to your family, they don’t deserve that either. Nah, she ain’t cheat. I was just in the moment. You know how us guys do. I’d like to take the time to apologize to you, Faith, and let you know I love you. I’m here for you, always.”

