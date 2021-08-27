Steven Seagal on the hook for $200,000 SEC crypto fine even after move to Russia

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Seagal fined after failing to disclose he was being paid to promote Bitcoiin2Gen

Steven Seagal who starred in the film “Beyond the Law” found out that even relocating to Russia doesn’t mean he’s beyond the reach of U.S. courts as the Securities and Exchange Commission won a judgement against him.

A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, said the SEC can go through Seagal’s business manager to try and collect more than US$200,000 that the actor owes the U.S. government for failing to disclose he was being paid to promote a digital token.

U.S. District Judge William Kuntz signed the order Friday allowing the SEC to pursue collection of the remaining fines, penalties and interest. Seagal had agreed to pay a disgorgement of more than US$330,000, but the actor made just one US$75,000 payment and is delinquent on the remainder, according to a letter from Maureen Peyton King, a lawyer for the SEC.

Chris Nassif, a spokesman for Seagal, didn’t immediately have a comment about the court order.

Seagal agreed to settle the commission’s allegations that he’d been promised US$250,000 in cash and US$750,000 in tokens for promoting an initial coin offering for Bitcoiin2Gen. In social media posts, Seagal had urged fans not to miss out on the offering. The actor settled the allegations without admitting or denying wrongdoing.