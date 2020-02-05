Steve Lacy called & # 39; xenophobe & # 39; by commentary on coronavirus

Instagram

This begins after a fan asks the Grammy-winning singer / songwriter to tour Asia, writing in a comment section of his recent Instagram post, & # 39; brother, we need to tour Asia & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Steve Lacy He was criticized for his response to a fan comment on his Instagram account. Many expressed disappointment at the Grammy-winning singer, as they seemed to think the comments were "xenophobic."

This began after a fan asked Steve for a tour of Asia, writing in a comments section, "Brother, we need to tour Asia." Steve could have responded well to the innocent comment, but the singer / songwriter chose to respond sarcastically.

%MINIFYHTML92ebced871458c32b4caf8f4e71707ee11% %MINIFYHTML92ebced871458c32b4caf8f4e71707ee12%

"Everyone needs a coronavirus vaccine that is what they need," so Steve wrote to the fan, referring to the deadly outbreak of the virus that reportedly began in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan in several countries. from Asia, including China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and more. The answer, as expected, did not like many people.

Steve Lacy angered people with callous comments about the coronavirus.

"Steve Lacy, a xenophobic man and advocate for abusers, is disappointing," said one on Twitter. "Steve Lacy, we all support you," added another with another person writing, "Steve Lacy," "there really isn't a single man we can trust."

"It's not that Steve Lacy is racist with Asians about the virus," a person tweeted in disbelief.

However, not everyone thought Steve's comment was offensive. "LOOK … All of you are NOT going to attack Steve Lacy for saying & # 39; Everyone needs a vaccine against the coronavirus & # 39; LMFAO, everyone is ready to cry for anything," someone defended the singer. "They are being too soft with Steve Lacy's comment," a user said.

The fan who asked Steve also showed that she was not offended by Steve's response. "Everyone relaxes," the fan wrote. Echoing the feeling, another fan added, "It was obviously a joke, I am happy that you are not as sensitive as these people."

Steve responded to criticism.

Steve turned to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of those comments. Captioning the photo, he wrote: "@ yol.y literally."