Steve Jobs’ Daughter Made Her Runway Debut In Paris

Bradly Lamb
Eve walked in Coperni’s Spring 2022 show.

This is Apple founder Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve: She’s a model, Stanford grad, and an elite equestrian.

This week, Eve made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, where she walked in Coperni’s Spring 2022 show.


Peter White / Getty Images

“I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is,” Eve wrote on Instagram. “It was an honor to be apart of the vision @coperni. Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team !! 💚”


@evecjobs / Via instagram.com

Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, and Adut Akech also walked in the show, according to Page Six. 

Killer shade of green, IMO.

This isn’t Eve’s first time modeling, either. Last year, she appeared in a Glossier campaign with White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Naomi Smalls.

Also, may I just remind you: IRL competitive equestrian.

