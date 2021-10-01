Steve Jobs’ Daughter Made Her Runway Debut In Paris

Eve walked in Coperni’s Spring 2022 show.
This week, Eve made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, where she walked in Coperni’s Spring 2022 show.
“I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is,” Eve wrote on Instagram. “It was an honor to be apart of the vision @coperni. Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team !! 💚”
Killer shade of green, IMO.
This isn’t Eve’s first time modeling, either. Last year, she appeared in a Glossier campaign with White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Naomi Smalls.
Also, may I just remind you: IRL competitive equestrian.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!