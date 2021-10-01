Steve Jobs’ Daughter Made Her Runway Debut In Paris

“I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is,” Eve wrote on Instagram. “It was an honor to be apart of the vision @coperni. Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team !! 💚”



@evecjobs / Via instagram.com

Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, and Adut Akech also walked in the show, according to Page Six.