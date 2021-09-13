Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve, 23, Goes Boating In Italy In Rare Photos – Hollywood Life

The young daughter of the late Steve Jobs is living her best life! Eve Jobs enjoyed a boat trip with friends during a European vacation, and it’s amazing how much she resembles her mother, Laurene Powell Jobs.

It’s not every day that Eve Jobs is spotted out and about, so her sighting on Monday (Sept. 13) certainly turned some heads. Eve, 23, was photographed while cruising around Lake Como in Italy, taking in the sun and the sights along with some friends. The daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs rocked a black bikini top and a matching mini-skirt. Her blonde locks fell freely around her shoulders, and she carried a pair of black sandals and a handbag with her as she boarded a boat.

Eve is the youngest of Steve and Laurene, 57, and the family resemblance is strong. Eve is the spitting image of her mother, who is best known as being the executive and founder of the Emerson Collective, an organization that “deploys a wide range of tools—from impact investing to philanthropy to advocacy—in pursuit of a more equal and just America,” per its website. While Eve hasn’t followed her mother’s footsteps into the philanthropy/activism world, she does take after her mom when it comes to the looks department.

At the start of 2021, Eve made headlines when she and musician Harry Hudson went “Instagram Official.” In one now-deleted pic, Eve and Harry, 28, could be seen with their arms around each other while standing on a huge rock. In another now-deleted photo, the two walked hand-in-hand while strolling through a neighborhood. A third photo, also scrubbed from the account, had them playfully stick their tongues out to each other. “Team,” eve captioned the gallery. It’s unclear if Harry and Eve are still an item or if the scrubbing of the photos was just a way to keep their relationship private.

Though she’s the daughter of a computer icon and a philanthropist, Eve’s interests involve horses and modeling. In Oct. 2020, she posted an Instagram photo promoting cosmetics company Glossier. Since then, she has apparently purged her account of evidence of her modeling ambitions, though she did leave an April 2021 photo (captioned “Heard that”) where she’s seemingly doing a model test in front of a camera…that had no memory card in it.

Eve’s IG account is full of horse photos. She’s ranked the fifth-best showjumper under the age of 25. She was named Show Jumping Hall Of Fame Rider of the Month for March 2017 and has competed against some famous stars’ kids in the past. Jennifer Gates (daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates), Jessica Springsteen (Bruce Springsteen’s daughter), and Destry Spielberg, the daughter of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, are all involved in the sport.