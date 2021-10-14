Steve Harvey Trolled For Leather Pants & Blue Jacket In New Photo – Hollywood Life

The internet has hilariously reacted to a new photo of Steve Harvey looking suave in a pair of black leather pants, a turtleneck, and a cobalt blue jacket.

Fans have declared Steve Harvey is in his “fashion influencer era” after he shared a photo of himself in leather pants. The TV personality, 64, has surprised followers by seemingly upping his fashion game in recent months, ditching the classic suits he usually wears on Family Feud in favor of bold, colorful ensembles. On October 13, he posted a pic of himself in leather pants, a cobalt blue jacket and chunky black boots. Steve also donned a black turtleneck as he looked off wistfully into the distance, leading many to compare him to a cartoon character.

pic.twitter.com/i91uzIfVsR — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) October 13, 2021

“Steve Harvey and his stylist are going crazy,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another joked, “steve harvey dressing like a bisexual vampire wtf is going on.” A third even suggested he was in “his disney villain era.” Most recently, the game show host revealed he totally supports his step daughter Lori Harvey‘s romance with Michael B. Jordan. The comedian opened up to PEOPLE about his feelings on the actor dating in an interview on September 20.

“I don’t speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now. I really am,” Steve revealed “It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it’s the first time she’s been happy. He’s just a good guy. If he wasn’t, get him out of here, ’cause I have ways,” the Family Feud host continued. “But I can’t say nothing bad, man. He’s just got a great family, man. He’s a spiritual guy.”

But, “he’s not the sexiest man alive to me, at all,” Steve joked, referencing the infamous title Michael was given in 2020. “I haven’t seen it. I haven’t seen anything sexy yet … But I’m a father. I don’t give a damn if you [are] cute. I just want somebody to treat my princess the way I treat her.”

Back in April, Michael told the outlet why he decided to go public about his relationship with Lori, after keeping his personal life private for several years. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he said. “I’m extremely happy.”