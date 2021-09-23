Steve Harvey Recalls Meeting Michael B. Jordan

He “threw me off at first.”


Gregg Deguire / WireImage, Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

He recalled their delightful encounter in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.


Randy Holmes / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“He is genuinely who he looks like he is,” the Family Feud host said. “I mean, like, it threw me off at first, because he was so kind.”


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

“You know, I figure, ‘OK, this is the game right?’ But it wasn’t, man,” Harvey added. “This dude was sincere and he’s proven to be a really, really good, good guy. I’m pulling for him, you know, for them.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Same here! Lori also agrees that Jordan is a really great guy. She previously talked about all the sweet things he does for her on The Real.


Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

“He’s really good at all the big things, Valentine’s Day, birthdays, all that,” she shared. “

But it’s the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special,” Lori added. “Like, he just listens to me when I talk.”

It’s nice to know that Jordan is also a great guy behind-the-scenes. If Steve approves, then you know it’s legit!

