Steve Harvey Lands New Courtroom TV Show Debuting 2022

It looks like Steve Harvey is taking his talents to the courtroom. ABC has ordered 10 episodes of a “courtroom comedy series,” according to Variety.

While “Judge Steve Harvey” will have a comedic twist, the cases will very much be real, “Harvey will welcome real-life people into his courtroom to rule on conflicts ranging from family disputes and sour friendships to actual small claims. Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense,” Variety reports.

Airing on ABC sometime in 2022, the filming for the series will take place in October and November. Also according to Variety, ” Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer as well.”

A few commenters stated, “This is gonna be good.” Another person wrote, “This man been getting a bag from like 10 different shows check don’t stop coming.”

Someone else stated, “One thing Steve gon do is get a show.”

As you know, Steve Harvey is currently the host for “Family Feud.”

