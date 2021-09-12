Steve From Blue’s Clues Video And More Celeb Tweets

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

“Me laughing at the people who thought we would flop…”

5.

Lizzo supported frontline workers and staff in Oklahoma:

We’ve been feeding frontline workers since last year— we try to make their impossible job a little easier. It’s the least I can do. THANK YOU FOR UR SERVICE ❤️ https://t.co/qeyD9R6bem


Twitter: @lizzo

6.

Selena Gomez thanked fans for watching Only Murders in the Building…and I HIGHLY recommend it if you haven’t:


Twitter: @selenagomez

7.

Bob Odenkirk returned to work on the set of Better Call Saul after he had a heart attack on set in July:

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!


Twitter: @mrbobodenkirk

11.

Jake Thomas — aka the one and only Matt McGuire from Lizzie McGuire — reacted to his hilarious interview from the Osmosis Jones premiere going viral this week:


Twitter: @SirJakeThomas

12.

Mindy Kaling had some musings about Leonardo DiCaprio:

I already love this new movie where Leo plays a loser. He’s so funny as a loser. Crawling to that car on quaaludes in Wolf of Wall Street. A sad pitiful tv has-been in Once Upon A Time. I know he’s a hot man more famously but he’s so funny


Twitter: @mindykaling

15.

And Outkast celebrated 18 years (!!!!!) of “Hey Ya!”:

18 years ago today we dropped your mama’s, mamas’, baby mamas’, mama’s favorite track Hey Ya. 🎙


Twitter: @Outkast

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR