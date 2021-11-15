Steve From Blue’s Clues Just Joined TikTok

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Ironically, Steve is CLUELESS when it comes to TikTok.

Back in September, Steve (played by Steve Burns) appeared in a clip for Nick Jr. for the 25th anniversary of the premiere of Blue’s Clues. He reminisced about the past and how far we’ve come — and yes, it was a touching reunion for millennials everywhere.

AND NOW, there’s even more to celebrate, because ummm, Steve is on TikTok?!?!?!

In the short video, he’s basically like every millennial joining TikTok for the first time.

WE’LL HELP YOU, STEVE. 😭

Fans in the comments were 100% stoked about him joining TikTok — as they should be.

And apparently, Scott Hoying, one of the singers from Pentatonix, is responsible for this??? Like, I need to know more about their friendship ASAP.

Anyway, thanks for showing your face and brightening our day once again, STEVE. 😭


@hioutthereitsmesteve / Via tiktok.com

Hearing, “Hi, out there. It’s me Steve,” was definitely the pick-me-up I needed this Monday.

Are you excited for Steve’s TikToks? LMK in the comments!

