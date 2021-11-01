Steve Buscemi Was His Own Meme For Halloween

HOW DO YOU DO, FELLOW KIDS
Steve Buscemi dressed as his own “How do you do, fellow kids?” meme for Halloween and handed out candy around Park Slope, Brooklyn. AND Elvis Costello was there too!
Steve’s meme, of course, dates back to a 2012 episode of 30 Rock, where he plays detective Lenny Wosniak, who used to be “part of a special task force of very young-looking cops who infiltrated high schools.”
Since then, the meme has taken on a life of its own. It’s the go-to for anyone who feels elderly or out of place in their surroundings. (Like, for example, a millennial on TikTok.)
In fact, for some ACTUAL kids, Steve might better known for his “fellow kids” meme than his roles in, say, The Big Lebowski, Reservoir Dogs, Ghost World, The Sopranos….
Well done, Steve. Well. Done.