Steve Buscemi Was His Own Meme For Halloween

HOW DO YOU DO, FELLOW KIDS

Hello, it’s me. I’m calling from beyond the grave. Because Steve Buscemi has just killed me with Halloween costume cleverness.


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for New York Magazine

Steve Buscemi dressed as his own “How do you do, fellow kids?” meme for Halloween and handed out candy around Park Slope, Brooklyn. AND Elvis Costello was there too!

Elvis Costello and Steve Buscemi giving the kids candy and indulging the adults in our neighborhood Halloween crawl.


@nikkastar / @TheDanSaks / @zackmctee / Via Twitter: @nikkastar

Steve’s meme, of course, dates back to a 2012 episode of 30 Rock, where he plays detective Lenny Wosniak, who used to be “part of a special task force of very young-looking cops who infiltrated high schools.”

View this video on YouTube


YouTube / NBC / Peacock TV / Via youtube.com

Since then, the meme has taken on a life of its own. It’s the go-to for anyone who feels elderly or out of place in their surroundings. (Like, for example, a millennial on TikTok.)

In fact, for some ACTUAL kids, Steve might better known for his “fellow kids” meme than his roles in, say, The Big Lebowski, Reservoir Dogs, Ghost World, The Sopranos….


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Well done, Steve. Well. Done.


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for Turner

