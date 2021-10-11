Steve And Marjorie Harvey Share Intimate Dance While Celebrating Her Birthday

Roommates, Steve and Marjorie Harvey are out here giving folks a glimpse into their unbothered married life. Marjorie celebrated her 57th birthday on Sunday alongside of her husband. They both took to Instagram to share moments from the celebration aboard. Under clear blue skies, Majorie and Steve slow danced and served enough romance vibes to inspire dreams of love.

And that’s no exaggeration. In a clip a little over 30 seconds, Steve and Marjorie are seen floating across a patio. They’re both holding each other intimately with Steve’s arm wrapped around his wife’s lower back. They grooved slowly to “The Morning After”

by Maze.

As the lyrics filled the air, Marjorie and Steve showed out with their light foot work. Each person took turns leading the other. However, Marjorie kept her face near her husband’s the entire time. They seemed to be singing the lyrics along with Maze.

Marjorie kept her caption to the video simple with a yellow and a black emoji heart. Meanwhile, Steve spoke of his love for her in his caption. Instead of the video dancing, he shared a photo of them smooching! Marjorie positioned her hand on Steve’s chest as he leaned down and planted a kiss on her lips.

“(ADORE)…….Love is too weak to define just what you mean to me….Happy BIRTHDAY MY QUEEN,” Steve wrote.

And just in case you didn’t guess by now, the couple was indeed dressed to the T! They complimented each other with dark tones and yellow-colored pops. Steve rocked dark slacks with a matching shirt and a raincoat-like-yellow trench coat.

The birthday queen wore a long-sleeved, maxi dress. It featured slits in the lower leg area that circled the entire dress. Each slit was spaced apart using neon yellow pieces. Marjorie accesorized the look with bright neon boots and matching neon sunglasses.

The moment was giving wealthy and worry-free vibes, as it should! Check out the video below:

