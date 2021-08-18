Sterling stuck near 3-week low after inflation slowdown

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

LONDON — Sterling hovered near a 3-1/2-week low against the dollar on Wednesday as UK inflation data showed a sharper slowdown than expected – though analysts said investors were focused more on the state of the labor market.

Having fallen on Tuesday after a jump in the dollar, the pound was little moved by the inflation numbers, which investors believe will have little bearing on the rising trend for inflation.

Derek Halpenny at MUFG said Wednesday’s strong data from the labor market – a key determinant of future inflation – was “perhaps more important as it revealed another strong print that in our view reinforces the prospect of a rate hike cycle commencing in the second half of next year.”