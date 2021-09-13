Sterling steady amid UK recovery, BoE uncertainty

Article content LONDON — Sterling steadied in afternoon trading on Monday after hitting a one-week high against the dollar on Friday as investors waited for more data to assess the pace of the post-lockdown economic recovery and how soon interest rates could he hiked. The direction of travel drifted during the session with the British currency briefly dipping below $1.38 then making timid gains against the greenback. At 1445 GMT, sterling was up 0.06% at $1.3839 and was also rising 0.13% against the euro at 85.25 pence.

Article content It hit its highest in over three weeks against the bloc’s currency around midday at 0.8508 pence, a level unseen since Aug. 19. Figures on July jobs are scheduled for Tuesday while inflation and retail sales data will be published on Wednesday and Friday respectively. The Bank of England expects inflation to rise sharply this year and hit a peak of 4%. A strong reading for inflation would reinforce expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) is set to tighten its monetary policy quicker than the European Central Bank or the U.S. Federal Reserve. “Firm CPI should keep expectations in play of 2022 BoE rate increases,” wrote ING analysts in a morning note. A Reuters poll found that investors believed the BoE will raise borrowing costs by the end of 2022.