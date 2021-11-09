Sterling slightly lower, near 5-week lows

Article content The pound was slightly lower against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday not far from five-week lows touched last week, as fading rate hike expectations weighed on sentiment. Sterling fell sharply after the Bank of England surprised the market by leaving interest rates unchanged last week. According to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), Britain’s economy risks stagnation and sticky inflation over the coming years due to supply-chain bottlenecks and headwinds from Brexit.

Article content ING analysts expect more subdued trading into Thursday’s release of UK 3Q GDP data. Still, they predicted “a broad $1.34-1.38 range will last into year-end,” saying “the speculative community did not have enough conviction for driving it below the September support levels.” The pound fell 0.2% to 85.59 pence against the euro by 1500 GMT. It was down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.355, off a $1.3425 five-week low hit on Friday. Unicredit analysts said the sterling “needs to break fully beyond 1.36 (against the dollar) to convince markets to return long ahead of the mid-December BoE meeting.” Markets are assigning an around 50% probability of a rate hike in December, while before the BoE meeting, they had priced two rate hikes by year-end.