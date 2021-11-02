Sterling slid to 3-week low as BoE decision uncertainty adds pressure

Article content

LONDON — The pound edged lower on Tuesday, hovering around a three-week low, pressured by uncertainty whether the Bank of England will raise interest rates this week.

Sterling rose to a 20-month high versus the euro in late October amid expectations for a BoE interest rate hike as inflation risks surged, but growing doubts around what the central bank will actually do at its policy meeting on Thursday was keeping investors on their toes this week.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has talked of the need to act to contain inflation expectations, with two of the other nine Monetary Policy Committee members voicing similar concerns.