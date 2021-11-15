Sterling rises from 11-month low; investors focus on Brexit and BoE

Article content LONDON — The pound rose on Monday but lagged behind other risk-linked currencies, as investors focused on talks over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland as well as the likelihood of the Bank of England raising rates next month. Relations between Britain and the European Union have deteriorated in recent weeks after Britain, unhappy with the Brexit deal it signed up to in 2020, threatened to trigger an emergency clause known as Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, potentially leading to a trade war.

Article content But the European Commission’s Maros Sefcovic said that he is “absolutely convinced” that Britain and the European Union can break their impasse. At 1605 GMT, the pound was up 0.1% against the dollar at $1.34265, up from the 11-month low of $1.3354 it hit on Friday last week. Versus the euro, it was up around 0.3% at 85.04 pence per euro Analysts were split over how much impact the Brexit tensions were having on the pound. “The FX market has still been quite reluctant to price in any Brexit-related risk premium on GBP,” wrote ING strategists in a note to clients. “Our moderately bullish bias on GBP for the remainder of the year is tied to the view that markets will continue to steer away from embedding much political risk into GBP.”