Sterling rebounds after last week’s selloff

Article content LONDON, Aug 23 – Sterling rebounded against the dollar and euro on Monday as risk sentiment across markets recovered after jitters over global growth sparked a sell-off last week. The pound gained 0.7% against the broadly weaker dollar, taking it back above $1.37, after it swung 1.8% lower the previous week. Against the euro, the pound was up 0.4% at 85.55 pence. Sterling was coming off its worst week in two months against both currencies, amid concerns the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the global recovery and worries major central banks will quickly taper emergency stimulus.