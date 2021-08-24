Sterling holds gains vs. dollar after risk-led rebound

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — Sterling edged lower against the dollar on Tuesday, but held most gains made against the greenback on the back of a risk rebound at the start of the week that saw the British currency bounce nearly 1%. The pound has traded roughly in line with risk sentiment in global markets, and a recovery in world stock markets on Monday helped give it a leg up after a nearly 2% loss last week – its worst in 2 months. By 0818 GMT on Tuesday, sterling was 0.2% lower to the dollar at $1.3697, but still holding on to its Monday bounce.