Sterling holds above $1.37 as winter worries offset rate hike expectations

Article content

LONDON — Sterling rose on Monday as expectations that the Bank of England could hike interest rates early next year gave some support, but fears of a tough winter for the British economy capped its gains.

Sterling jumped last week following the Bank of England’s hawkish tone on interest rates and its pandemic-era government bond-buying scheme. But analysts said those gains may have been overdone given the other challenges facing the British economy.

Petrol stations are running dry in English cities due to a shortages of tanker drivers, while there are also worries about the potential impact on unemployment once a furlough scheme introduced to mitigate the effects of the pandemic is ended.