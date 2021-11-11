Sterling hits fresh 2021 low vs dollar, economy loses steam

Article content LONDON — Sterling fell to its lowest level of 2021 against the dollar on Thursday as the British economy appeared to lose momentum and a surge in U.S. inflation boosted the greenback amid bets that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates faster than expected. Data released by the Office for National Statistics showed Britain’s economy grew by 0.6% in September but estimates for previous months were revised lower, leaving the economy still smaller than it was in February 2020.

Article content “The latest UK growth data has done little to help the pound at a time of weakness,” IG market analyst Joshua Mahony commented. Sterling fell to its lowest since December 2020 in morning trading at $1.3365 and failed to recover through the session. At 1614 GMT it traded down 0.13% at $1.3385. In its November policy meeting, the Bank of England left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.1% having previously signaled it could raise it. Markets are now pricing in a high probability of a December rate rise but uncertainty remains high. . ING market economist James Smith said he believed the slowing momentum of the British economy was unlikely to have a major influence on BoE policymakers for whom the recovery of the labor market is a key priority.